House Dems Mount Effort to Punish Georgia Rep. Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are mounting an effort to formally rebuke Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly elected Georgia Republican with a history of making racist remarks, embracing conspiracy theories and endorsing violence directed at Democrats.

Democrats have teed up action Wednesday to send a resolution to the floor that would strip Greene of assignments on the House education and budget committees, if Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy doesn’t do so first.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says Greene needs to be held accountable. Greene says Democrats will regret the move if Republicans regain the majority after the 2022 elections.