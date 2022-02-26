Cheney: Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaking at ‘White Supremacist, Anti-Semitic, Pro-Putin Event’

As people are dying in Ukraine after an invasion by the Russian military, Congresswoman Liz Cheney is calling out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Paul Gossar for speaking at the 'America First Political Action Conference;' an event Cheney said was 'pro-Putin.'

AFPAC, as it's being called, is the brain-child of alleged White Nationalist Nicholas Fuentes. This is the event's second year and it was headlined by Rep. Gozar and Rep. Greene.

The Daily Beast wrote that there was a time in which associating with Fuentes would be a kiss of death in conservative circles, but Greene and Gozar participated nonetheless.

"Though Fuentes often denies considering himself a white nationalist, he espouses the ideology verbatim in public settings often and specifically," The Daily Beast wrote. "Fuentes also regularly proclaims anti-semitic beliefs; he has engaged in Holocaust denialism and once denounced far-right commentator Matt Walsh as a “shabbos goy race traitor” because Walsh, who is white, works for an outlet run by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who is Jewish."

On the event held Friday night, Fuentes brought Greene on stage as a surprise guest.

According to Rolling Stone, "In her speech to that extremist group, Huffington Post reported, the QAnon conspiracy theorist and ‘Big Lie’ proponent called Democrats the 'communist party,' claimed they had destroyed 'gender' and 'pronouns,' and complained about Twitter. Greene referred to those in attendance (at the gathering of white nationalists, remember!) as merely 'cancelled Americans.' Some of them later cheered for Vladimir Putin."

The event occurred in tandem with the Conservative Political Action Conference, which Greene also spoke at.

The Hill reported that Greene downplayed her involvement with AFPAC, stating she was just there to "talk to the audience."

"I don't know what his views are, so I'm not aligned with anything that may be controversial," Greene said in an interview with CBS News. "I went to his event last night to address his very large following because that is a young, very young, following and a generation I am extremely concerned about."

Congresswoman Cheney, however, has called out both Greene and Gossar for their involvement in the event.

Taking to her Twitter page, Cheney said the Republican party needs to stop enabling Greene and her erratic behavior.

"As Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Paul Gosar speak at this white supremacist, anti-Semitic, pro-Putin event, silence by Republican Party leaders is deafening and enabling," Cheney wrote. "All Americans should renounce this garbage and reject the Putin wing of the GOP now."