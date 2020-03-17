Hogadon Basin Ski Area Closes for Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hogadon Basin Ski Area announced Tuesday it will close for the season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In making this decision, efforts were made to keep the facility open in a limited use capacity, however the sanitation of the chair lift was the critical piece that we could not solve and a risk we were unable to take," the ski area said on its Facebook page.

Management is working on a plan to credit season pass holders appropriately for lost time. Details will be released when the plan has been finalized.

The ski area said its managers consulted with county health officials in making the decision, which they take seriously.

"We encourage all of our outdoor enthusiasts to use the grounds to hike and enjoy the fresh air. However, we do ask that users avoid the areas where snow conditions could be ripe for an avalanche," the ski area said.

No staff will be on site.

"Our dedication to serving this community has not wavered, and the team at Hogadon appreciates your support during this challenging time for all of us," the statement concluded.