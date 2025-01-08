Hogadon Basin Launches ‘Beats on the Peak’: Redefining Night Skiing in Casper

This winter, Hogadon Basin is introducing a groundbreaking event that blends the excitement of night skiing with the vibrant energy of live music and immersive visuals. The new series, Beats on the Peak, promises to offer an unforgettable experience for skiers and non-skiers alike. With the creative talents of local DJs Speckdrum (Seth) and Slim Timmy (Turner) leading the charge, this collaboration is set to transform Casper Mountain into a hub of activity and entertainment.

“Night skiing at Hogadon has always been a favorite for locals, but this year we wanted to do something different,” said Hogadon’s team. “With Beats on the Peak, we’re creating an event that’s dynamic, inclusive and unlike anything else in the region. It’s a chance for people of all ages to come together, enjoy the slopes and experience something truly unique.”

A Partnership Fueled by Innovation and Community

The idea for Beats on the Peak was born when Speckdrum and Slim Timmy approached Hogadon with a vision to elevate the night skiing experience. “We’ve always loved music and the way it brings people together,” said Speckdrum. “When we saw an opportunity to collaborate with Hogadon, it felt like a perfect fit. We wanted to create something that complements the mountain’s beauty and gives people another reason to come up here.”

Their vision immediately resonated with Hogadon’s goals for the season. “Speckdrum and Slim Timmy’s energy, creativity, and ability to engage audiences were exactly what we were looking for,” Hogadon’s team explained. “They’ve built a strong following in Casper and have a proven track record of hosting dynamic events. Partnering with them felt like a natural way to enhance what we already offer.”

The Beats on the Peak Experience

The event series is designed to cater to a broad audience. Families will enjoy early-evening sessions with family-friendly music, while later hours will feature high-energy EDM for younger crowds. Themed nights are also in the works, with ideas ranging from retro ’80s and ’90s throwbacks to glow skiing events that integrate electronic dance music.

“We want every night to feel fresh and exciting,” said Slim Timmy. “Whether you’re taking a quick break from skiing, bringing friends who don’t ski or just coming for the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone. From Top 40 hits to sing-along favorites and our own signature mixes, we’re creating a soundtrack for every kind of visitor.”

Adding to the atmosphere are immersive visuals, including lights, lasers and video walls. “We’re bringing our full production setup to Hogadon,” Speckdrum added. “This isn’t just about music; it’s about creating an experience that people will talk about long after they leave the mountain.”

A Unique Mountain Vibe

Hogadon’s location atop Casper Mountain offers stunning panoramic views of the city lights below, creating a one-of-a-kind backdrop for night skiing. This natural beauty, combined with the intimate, community-focused vibe of Hogadon, sets the stage for a truly unique experience.

“Night skiing at Hogadon already feels special because of the incredible views and the sense of being above it all,” said Hogadon’s team. “With Beats on the Peak, we’re amplifying that feeling by adding energy, entertainment and a sense of excitement that keeps people coming back.”

Depending on weather conditions, performances will alternate between outdoor sets near the lifts and indoor shows in the lodge. “The flexibility allows us to create the best experience possible, no matter what the weather throws at us,” said Speckdrum.



PAID FOR BY FORD WYOMING CENTER

This article is a promoted post. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the organization that paid for the article, and do not necessarily reflect the views, thoughts or opinions of Oil City News, its employees or its publisher. Please fill out this form if you would like to speak to our sales department about advertising opportunities on Oil City News.