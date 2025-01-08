Obituaries: Lohse; Capellas; Feeback; Lewis

Wanda Ann Lohse: 1935 – 2025

Graveside services for Wanda Lohse, 89-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away early Monday morning at the Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, will be held Friday, January 10, at 2 p.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser officiating.

Donations in Wanda’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry at 178 S. Main in Buffalo or the St. Francis Animal Shelter at 109 Flat Iron Drive in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Wanda Ann Lohse was born on November 30, 1935, in Buffalo, Wyoming to Russell and Edith Streeter. She grew up and was educated in Johnson County and Washington State and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1953. She was married to Alvin Lohse on June 16, 1955, in Buffalo and they made their home on the family ranch in Sussex, Wyoming where their two sons were born and raised. Wanda took up knitting and sewing when the children were young keeping her family in shirts and sweaters. She later made down filled vests and coats. In 1969 Wanda and Alvin moved west of Casper where Alvin managed a ranch for Van Irvine. Wanda was in charge of keeping the branding, docking and shipping crews fed. In 1979 they moved back to Johnson County and managed ranches.

Wanda and Alvin loved traveling and spent winters in Parker, Arizona and later in Wickenburg, Arizona. During this time, Wanda enjoyed working at the Edgerton Library and after retiring in Buffalo she worked in the Jim Gatchell Museum for many years. The Lohse family would like to recognize and thank the Amie Holt Care Center staff for the wonderful care Wanda received while with them.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years in June, Alvin Lohse; two sons, Tim Lohse and his wife, Caryn and Tom Lohse and his wife, Nikki all of Buffalo; two sisters-in-law, Vivian Streeter of Tucson, Arizona and Dana Lohse of Buffalo; two grandchildren, Liz Lohse of Lincoln, Nebraska and Catie Hall and her husband John of Buffalo; two great-grandchildren, Heston Hall of Buffalo and Ivy Plummer of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and David Streeter; her stepfather, Arthur Skaar; one brother-in-law, Glen Lohse; one sister-in-law, Celia Streeter; one niece and two nephews.

Brennan Kanani Capellas: 1977 – 2025

Brennan Kanani Capellas of Casper, Wyoming — born November 18, 1977 — passed away January 3, 2025 at the age of 47.

Brennan was born to a loving mother, Terry Capellas in Hilo, Hawaii. Brennan grew up in a paradise he often spoke highly of. He spent his younger years surfing and fishing and admiring the ocean waves kiss the shore. At a young age, Brennan learned a skill that would prove to be what he was notorious for and that was entertaining people with singing and ukulele playing.

Brennan moved to Wyoming in 2004 and graced our lovely state with a morsel of his Hawaiian outlook. He always had a smile, always had a hug or a high five, he also loved to tell a good “dad” joke. Shortly after his move to Casper he linked up with several local musicians and started the band Seeds N Stems which later would turn to Eazy Side and were well known, well loved, and had an amazing following for the better part of 20 years! I’m sure we will all remember him starting local shows with, “What’s up Casper Town!”

Brennan Kanani Capellas is survived by his wife, Brittany Capellas; his children: Keoni, Devyn, Daisy, Sailor, Kai, Kaleo, Baily, Bella, Lucille, Max; his mother, Terry Capellas-Larson; his brother, Micah Larson (Jaclyn); his grandmother, Susan Maluo-Devera; and his Grand Aunt, Carol Kekola; as well as many friends, loved ones, and fans.

The last three years of Brennan’s life, he found a love for Jesus and started attending Calvary Baptist Church. His services will be held at 1800 South Conwell St, Saturday January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider donating to Max”s Relief Fund to help with Max’s continued health expenses.

Until we meet again, keep in mind we will never see a rainbow if we are looking down. Much love and respect.

Jane Lee Feeback: 1936 – 2025

Jane Lee (Dukes) Feeback died on January 6, 2025. Per her wishes there will be no services.

Jane Lee was born on July 23, 1936, on a farm near Ellston, Iowa to Vincent Edward Dukes and Lela Ione (Pershin) Dukes. She was the oldest of six children. She married James J. Feeback on July 5, 1952.

She is survived by her four children: Greg, Tim (Cheryl), Gayle (Ruth) and Clyde; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth (Dale), Mike (Candice), Kelsey (Drew), Lynn (Ryan), Traci, Chad (Missy), Cody (Roxan); 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three sisters: Dorothy, Doris Jean, Donna (Kevin); one brother, Joe (Jan); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother.

Memorials may be sent to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, 319 S Wilson Casper, WY 82601.

Daroldene D. Lewis: 1930 – 2025

Daroldene Dole Lewis, 94, of Casper, Wyoming passed away January 6, 2025, at Central Wyoming Hospice.

Daroldene was born in Henderson, Kentucky to Darold (Pete) Dole and Coy England Dole on February 22, 1930. After high school, she went on to earn her certificate as a cosmetologist, which she worked at for over 30 years in Casper and Las Vegas, Nevada. She enjoyed her friends, gardening, her flowers, and collecting unique rocks.

Daroldene is survived by her daughter, Daroldene; her grandson, Lee Lewis of Casper; granddaughter, Heather Lewis; brothers, David and Jim (Susan) of Casper; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter; three brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church on January 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Sell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Wyoming Hospice or the Casper Humane Society.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rocky Mountain Rehab and Central Wyoming Hospice.

