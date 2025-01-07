Former Casper Speedway operators take helm again

CASPER, Wyo. — Former Casper Speedway operators Ray D and Faye Nash LLC recently returned to once again lead the local facility. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a lease agreement with the new operators.

The pair previously maintained and ran the speedway from 2017 to 2020. After the City of Casper put out a request for proposals in October 2024 for individuals or groups interested in leasing and operating the speedway, Ray D and Faye Nash LLC was the only proposal submitted.

“They possess the necessary knowledge and experience related to dirt track racing and maintaining a facility of this nature and have established a good working relationship with City staff,” the city’s memo states.

Per the lease agreement, rent will be $1,100 for the initial 10-month term, with the annual renewal rate to fluctuate based on the tax assessor’s determination at the time of renewal. The lease is for 10 months, with the option of two additional one-year terms.

