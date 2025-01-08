Annual Health & Wellness Expo returning on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Health Fairs Health & Wellness Expo will return to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free expo will feature a wide range of activities and resources aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being. Attendees can look forward to:

Health Screenings: Get health assessments providing crucial insights into your well-being. People can register for the Wyoming Health Fairs wellness screenings online here.

Grand Prize Drawing: One winner will take home a prize package consisting of event tickets, multiple gift certificates and gift cards, swag, tote bags, water bottles and more. People do not have to be present to win.

Exhibitor Booths: With over 90 businesses registered to exhibit, attendees can explore a diverse range of exhibitor booths offering products and services related to health, wellness, fitness, nutrition and more.

This event aligns with Wyoming Health Fairs’ mission to promote overall well-being and ensure that the community has access to the tools and knowledge needed to lead healthier lives.

The Health & Wellness Expo is presented by Wyoming Health Fairs and the Ford Wyoming Center and is sponsored by the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming and Blue Envelope Health Fund.

