Applications open for Artist in Residency program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources recently opened up applications for its 2025 Artist in Residency program, and is looking for Wyoming-based visual artists to participate. The program aims to connect artists with Wyoming State Parks’ natural beauty and creative inspiration.

The residency is a 10-day road trip, held in August or September 2025. The artist and State Parks staff collaborate on an itinerary that includes visits to at least four State Parks. Participants will explore Wyoming’s stunning landscapes, drawing inspiration for their creative works.

The program is open to visual artists working in any medium, welcoming both established and emerging talents. The selected artist will receive a $3,500 stipend and waived camping and day-use fees while in the State Parks and Historic Sites.

While camping is required, alternative accommodations such as cabins, yurts or dorm housing may be available, but gear is not provided. Applicants must have their own vehicle plus insurance, be at least 18 years of age and be year-round residents of Wyoming.

The selected artist must document their experience through blog and social media posts as part of the residency. Additionally, participants are required to create at least 10 pieces inspired by their experience, which will be featured in the Artist in Residence Show and Sale hosted in the lobby of the Wyoming State Museum from November through December 2025. A public programming or service component will also be required, either during or following the residency.

The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Artist in Residence Program is a collaborative effort between Wyoming State Parks and the Wyoming Arts Council, fostering creativity and connection with the state’s breathtaking natural environments.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m., and applications must be submitted online through CaFE, where complete eligibility requirements are also available here.

Additional information can be found on the Arts Council website.

Wyoming State Art Symposium 2024 4,700 art pieces were on display at the Ford Wyoming Center in April 2024. Here are only a small sample of some of the amazing works. Congratulations to all participants. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM