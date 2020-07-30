Hikers Encounter Docile Mountain Lion at Rotary Park

Two hikers bumped into a mountain lion while hiking at Rotary Park on Wednesday morning.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sergeant Taylor Courtney says the hikers didn't believe the mountain lion saw them before it slipped back into the woods.

The sheriff's office forwarded the report to Natrona County Parks and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

It's not uncommon to spot mountain lions along with bears, deer and other Wyoming wildlife at Rotary Park in Casper.