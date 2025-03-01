Obituary: Kamren Vaught

Kamren Vaught: 2001 – 2025

The world became a brighter place when Kamren (Kam) arrived on April 24, 2001, and it was forever changed by the joy, love, and laughter he brought to all who knew him. On February 18, 2025, Kam embarked on his next great adventure, leaving a legacy of kindness, courage, and unforgettable memories.

Kam grew up in Casper and moved to Texas with his family in 2015. He returned to Casper to complete his high school education, graduating a semester early from Kelly Walsh in 2017. After graduation, Kam returned to Texas, where he worked as a Repair Engineer and was well respected by all of his peers. He made lasting friendships with many.

Kam found his greatest joy on the motocross track with his little brother, where the engine’s roar and the ride’s rush made him feel most alive. Whether soaring over jumps or racing through the dirt, he embraced the sport with fearless determination and an unbreakable love for the ride.

When he wasn’t on his bike, Kam could be immersed in his other passions—anime, gaming, chess, technology, and spending time with his beloved family and cat, Miss Business. Kam loved football, playing with close friends when he was younger and rooting for his favorite team, the Denver Broncos. Kamren enjoyed fishing with his cousins during the summer, snowboarding in the winters, and working with the livestock at his aunt’s ranch. His quick wit and sarcastic humor made for unforgettable memories.

He was a loyal son and a loving sibling—always there with a wise word, a helping hand, or a dark joke to lift spirits. Kam leaves behind his parents, Angela Beckner and Damian and Amanda Vaught; siblings: Adison, Kaelee, Zaydin, and Brianna; nephews and nieces: Ezekiel, Ember, and Deacon; and a large loving circle of family and friends who will forever cherish the memories he created. Although his time with us was far too short, his impact was immeasurable.

Rather than mourn a life lost, we celebrate a life well lived. Kam wouldn’t want tears; he’d want laughter, stories, and a toast to the good times. Kam was diagnosed and battled epilepsy, so the family requests, in his memory, instead of flowers, to please consider donating to help those affected by epilepsy: Donate Today – Epilepsy Foundation (https://give.epilepsy.com/page/33651/donate/1).

With love, laughter, and gratitude—until we meet again.