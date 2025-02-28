Wyoming Federal reps introduce bill to rename Trails Center after former congresswoman Cubin; in committee process

WASHINGTON, D.C. — An idea first conceived late last year to rename Casper’s National Historic Trails Interpretive Center after former Wyoming congresswoman Barbara L. Cubin has hit the legislative floor. All three of Wyoming’s federal reps — John Barrasso, Harriet Hageman and Cynthia Lummis — are behind the bill.

Cubin herself was the mastermind behind the establishment of the Trails Center in 1998. It was erected to tell the stories of westward migration and is owned by the Bureau of Land Management. Cubin is also notable for being the first woman from Wyoming elected to federal office.

“As a founding member of the Congressional Western Caucus, Barbara was a powerful voice for our western values,” Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis said in a release. “Now, as chair of the Senate counterpart, I’m proud to carry on her legacy as a fierce champion for the Wyoming way of life. This legislation not only commemorates Barbara’s extraordinary decades of public service but also acknowledges the indelible mark she has left on our state and nation.”

“Barbara Cubin set a standard for public service that continues to inspire us all,” Wyoming Congressional Rep. Harriet Hageman said in the release. “Her work to establish the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center preserved the rich history of our state and the West. I’m honored to join the Wyoming Delegation in supporting this legislation to recognize her remarkable contributions to Wyoming and our nation.”

Wyoming’s other senator, John Barrasso, did not change his previous message from the first time the three’s intent to rename the center was announced. That can be read here.

Senate Bill 5307 was first delegated to a senate committee to be arbitrated before it could be fully voted on by Congress. According to the United States Congress Website, it was last read twice by the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. For updates on this bill as it progresses through the gauntlet of the federal government, see Senator Lummis’s website.

The bill’s full text is below.