Highlights of the COVID-19 Relief Bill Advancing in Congress

By Associated Press February 26, 2021 5:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package late Friday that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses.

Republicans say the spending is vastly more than what is needed for the pandemic.

But Democrats and President Joe Biden say a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful economic recovery.

Their goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by mid-March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires.

K2 Radio