High Speed Motorcycle Chase Ends in Crash Near Laramie

Yesterday evening, at about 6 p.m. a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper observed a green Kawasaki Ninja doing 110 mph eastbound at milepost 258 on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain.

When the trooper attempted a stop, the motorcyclist sped through construction zones, passed on the right shoulder, weaved in and out of traffic, and reached speeds greater than 165 mph.

Law enforcement shut down off-ramps, preventing the pursuit from leaving I80 and entering Laramie.

The motorcyclist crashed at exit 329, Vedauwoo Road, sustained injuries, and was transported to the hospital. The motorcyclist's protective gear, which included leather gear and a helmet, helped minimize injuries. Troopers identified the motorcyclist and charges are pending.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) gratefully acknowledged the assistance of the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the Laramie Police Department, the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laramie Fire Department in a news release on the incident. WHP would also remind motorists to regularly check their mirrors and pull over to the right shoulder when approached by law enforcement vehicles displaying red and blue lights.

