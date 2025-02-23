High school equivalency certificate info sessions set for Feb. 25, 27

CASPER, Wyo. — The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will host five high school equivalency certificate information sessions Feb. 25 and 27.

The first two sessions are on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The next three sessions occur on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For those who are not high school graduates, 25 years and over, the median earnings are $734 a week versus $946 a week for high school graduates. That means high school graduates will make $11,024 more per year than those without a high school diploma, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Office of Occupational Statistics and Employment Projections as of Oct. 25, 2024.

The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing and math.

The CALC requires all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the CALC’s program to attend one of the five sessions.

The CALC also provides English as a Second Language classes, and every student wanting more education will receive help finding a college and even a career pathway.

All sessions will be held at the CALC. Those wishing to attend one of the two information sessions on Feb. 25 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Feb 24. Those wishing to attend one of three information sessions on Feb. 27 are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 26. Reservations can be made here or by calling 307-268-2230.

The CALC is located on the southeast side of the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus.

