‘Heartbeat’ Anti-Abortion Bill Filed in Wyoming Senate

A group of Wyoming senators is sponsoring legislation to prohibit abortion if the fetus has a detectable heartbeat.

Sheridan Senator Bo. Biteman is the primary sponsor of Senate File 131. The legislation has 10 co-sponsors between the House and the Senate.

The pro-choice advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America has condemned similar legislation in the past, arguing that "heartbeat" bills prohibit women from seeking abortions before they even know they're pregnant.

Two-thirds of the Senate's 30 senators must vote in favor of the bill being introduced for debate.