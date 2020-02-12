‘Heartbeat’ Anti-Abortion Bill Filed in Wyoming Senate
A group of Wyoming senators is sponsoring legislation to prohibit abortion if the fetus has a detectable heartbeat.
Sheridan Senator Bo. Biteman is the primary sponsor of Senate File 131. The legislation has 10 co-sponsors between the House and the Senate.
The pro-choice advocacy group NARAL Pro-Choice America has condemned similar legislation in the past, arguing that "heartbeat" bills prohibit women from seeking abortions before they even know they're pregnant.
Two-thirds of the Senate's 30 senators must vote in favor of the bill being introduced for debate.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app