Heart of Hospice: Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Seeking Volunteers

In life, we are sometimes given opportunities to do more, to be more. Whether it's saving a child from a burning building, rescuing fishermen from a frozen lake, or even just offering a smile to a stranger, we are all given chances every day to impact somebody in a positive way.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is looking for people who want to make an impact.

They are currently seeking volunteers for a variety of endeavors, and they are hosting an informational open house on Thursday, February 17 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. for anyone who may want to lend their talents, knowledge, or even just their hearts, to the Hospice and Transition residents.

"Our volunteers are the Heart of Hospice," a release from Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions stated. "These exceptional, caring individuals use their gifts and skills to help provide patients, caregivers and families peace and comfort through our Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions programs. Our volunteers offer a wide range of help including patient care, administrative support, companionship visits, errand running, light housekeeping, and other opportunities."

The organization noted that they are especially in need of volunteers who can work with patients in Converse County, as well as Veteran volunteers to work with the special needs and concerns of their Veteran patients.

The open house will be held at their administration offices, located at 319 S. Wilson Street.

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is also holding a volunteer training session on Saturday, March 5.

Every day, the universe brings us opportunities to help others, even if only by lending a kind word or a listening ear. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions is looking for people who want to make a real difference in the lives of others, and this training opportunity is the chance to do just that.

For more information about Central Wyoming Hospice and Transition, visit their website or call 307-577-4832.