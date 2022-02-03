Stranger Goes Into Burning Wyoming Home, Saves Mother And Son

Had Ryan Pasborg not been late for work, a mother and her 4-year-old son might have perished this week.

Pasborg was running late for work Tuesday as he was heading down Highway 374 and smelled smoke and saw flames coming from a bedroom of a Jamestown home.

Jamestown lies just west of Green River.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office says when Pasborg did not see any emergency lights at the home, he pulled into the driveway when he saw a young girl and two boys come out of the house.

After the three children all told Pasborg their mother and 4-year-old brother were still in the home, he didn't hesitate to go inside.

Pasborg said that he could not see anything inside because of heavy smoke, so he crawled on the floor several feet into the kitchen before he bumped into the small child. He immediately picked up the boy and carried him outside.

Because windchills outside were well below 0, Pasborg put all four children in his truck to keep them warm before going back into the building a second time.

Once inside, Pasborg found the mother on the floor badly burned and struggling to breathe. Once he got her outside and discovered she wasn't breathing, Pasborg began performing life-saving measures until she suddenly took a gasp of air and sat up.

According to the sheriff's office, Pasborg drove the family away from the fire to the end of the driveway near the highway and awaited first responders.

But Pasborg wasn't done being a Good Samaritan just yet.

The sheriff's office says Pasborg took it upon himself to purchase several hundred dollars worth of clothing and necessities and himself delivered them to the family at their grandmother's house.

Said Deputy Jason Mower, Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office spokesperson:

"You know, as a police officer, most of the stories I remember involve bystanders helping first responders in difficult situations. I think this is the first time in nearly 15 years of law enforcement that I've ever heard of a total stranger truly going above and beyond in a way and in a situation that many wouldn't have dared to face.

Added Sheriff John Grossnickle:

"Not only is it a blessing in its own right that Mr. Pasborg was in the right place at the right time, but his willingness without second thought to risk his own life to help save this family was the difference between life and death for this young mother and her child; he gave them a fighting chance."