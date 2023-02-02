Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle Fundraiser Happening This Saturday at Ford Wyoming Center

It's just about that time.

The annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on Saturday, February 4 and it will feature former Major League Baseball player (and Casper native) Mike Devereaux as well as University of Wyoming starting quarterback Andrew Peasley.

That's according to a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, which states that the community is invited to "Celebrate a game-changing night for youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Reverse Raffle & Auction on Saturday, February 4, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Special guest Mike Devereaux, a Casper native and the most prolific Wyoming-born baseball player in our state's history, will share his game-changing story at the event. Devereaux’s extraordinary skills on the baseball field and elite athleticism made him a force in the Major Leagues. He will be honored at the event by the City of Casper for his contributions to the community."

Also in attendance will be University of Wyoming starting quarterback and team captain Andrew Peasely, who will be offering opening statements at the event.

"A veteran addition to the Cowboy roster, Peasley is a two-time Mountain West Conference Player of the Week and a 2022 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention."

The Reverse Raffle and Auction, benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, is an annual event that raises money for young people in Natrona County and beyond. The event features a dinner and the opportunity to bid on hundreds of different items, trips, and experiences.

"Some live auction items include a new Aspen camper from Sonny’s RV; a game-worn jersey signed by NFL football star, Logan Wilson, who lived in Casper; a Panama trip and a trip to Belize; a 1989 Cadillac; original artwork and much more," the release stated. "One golden ticket holder will win $5,000! All proceeds support providing Central Wyoming youth with great futures."

The Annual Reverse Raffle and Auction is happening on February 4, 2023 at The Ford Wyoming Center, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tickets and tables can be purchased by visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming website, or by calling 307-235-4079.

"The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serves 11,556 youth at 11 Club sites in Casper, Buffalo, Glenrock, Riverton and Dubois," the release stated. "The Club offers afterschool and out-of-school programming focused on providing youth with academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the Club’s largest fundraisers in support of its $5.1 million dollar annual operating budget."

The Reverse Raffle and Auction is an opportunity for community members to come together for food, fellowship, and fundraising.