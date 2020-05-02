Harassment, Assault Absent In Biden Claim

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that didn't explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

Tara Reade tells The Associated Press in an interview that she was “too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Reade described the report after the AP discovered additional transcripts and notes from its interviews with Reade last year in which she says she “chickened out” after going to the Senate personnel office.

The AP interviewed Reade in 2019 after she accused Biden of uncomfortable and inappropriate touching. She didn't raise allegations of sexual assault against Biden until this year.