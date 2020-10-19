Guitars Played, Partly Made by Eddie Van Halen Go to Auction

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.

Julien's Auctions announced Monday that a 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech will be among the items for sale at the Beverly Hills auction that starts Dec. 5.

Each instrument is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The auction was already in the works when the guitar legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.