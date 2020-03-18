Guide To What City Operations Casper Has Altered & Suspended

The City of Casper will continue providing critical services as the coronavirus continues its spread.

Here's a summary of Casper operations that have been suspended or moderated

All water, sewer and garbage collection services will continue. while all buildings at the solid waste facility are closed to the public with the exception of the scale house. City staff has set up a hand sanitizer table with a note to customers that they are required to use hand sanitizer before approaching the payment counter.

Police will suspend fingerprinting and VIN inspections

Police officers will use alternate reporting processes when appropriate for some issues

The medicine drop-off box at the Casper Police Department is still operational

The Casper Police Department community service office is closed to the public

Public access and tours at fire department facilities has been suspended

The fire department has suspended public education activities

Casper Municipal Court is encouraging online payments but in-person payments are being taken between 8 a.m. and noon

Hearings will be continued for people who have medically documented illnesses

Municipal court will follow social distancing guidelines

Metro Animal Shelter will reduce the number of customers allowed in the facility to 10 at one time and will also reduce hours to 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The animal shelter also encourages business conducted over the phone

The Casper Recreation Center and Casper Events Center are both closed to the public.