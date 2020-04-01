Groups Sue Over Continued Grazing in Wyoming Grizzly Habitat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Conservation groups are suing the U.S. government over livestock grazing in a western Wyoming forest, saying grizzly bears are too often killed by ranchers and wildlife managers for pursuing cattle in such settings.

Forest officials decided in October to allow livestock grazing to continue across more than 260 square miles in the Green River headwaters of the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Biologists found that as many as 72 grizzly bears could be killed if necessary in the area over a decade without harming the overall grizzly population in the greater Yellowstone region.

The bears are classified as a threatened species.