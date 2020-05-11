Grizzly Bear Relocated After Killing Livestock Near Cody

State and federal officials have relocated a grizzly bear that reportedly killed livestock near Cody.

Wyoming Game and Fish says the bear was captured for killing livestock on private land near the South Fork of the Shoshone River. The bear was taken to the Wiggins Fork Creek Drainage, which is roughly 14 miles north of Dubois.

The bear was removed at the direction of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Game and Fish says bears that are a threat to human safety are not relocated. Wildlife managers use relocation as a tool to minimize conflicts between humans and bears.

According to Game and Fish, the area near Dubois was chosen because of its lack of human presence and the ability to release the bear behind closed gates.

Bears are relocated in line with state and federal laws and regulations. Those that are deemed an immediate threat to humans are removed from the population.

Wildlife officials stress the importance of the public's duty in bear management which includes keeping all attractants like food, garbage, horse feed, birdseed and other items unavailable to bears.

Wyoming Game and Fish has already reported other instances of human-bear conflicts in 2020. On May 1, a horn hunter was injured by a grizzly bear and had to be flown to a hospital in Billings.