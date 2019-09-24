Grass Fire Damages Home, Destroys Outbuildings East of Cheyenne

Fire officials say a chainsaw sparked a grass fire that damaged a home and destroyed outbuildings east of Cheyenne Monday afternoon.

According to Laramie County Fire District #2, crews were called to 7915 E. Pershing Boulevard at 2:47 p.m. after a neighbor using a gas-powered chainsaw started a grass fire that spread to a home and outbuildings on the property.

When crews arrived, the homeowner reported there was still a dog in the home. Crews were able to safely remove the dog and quickly put out the flames in the home, limiting damage to only one room, but the fire completely destroyed two outbuildings.

The district is reminding people to keep tall grass and other ignitable objects away from their homes and structures to limit fire spread should a fire occur on their property.

​​