The Natrona County School District announced Tuesday that it has not decided to cancel or reschedule upcoming graduation ceremonies, despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving and we will continue to evaluate operational direction for NCSD and within our community events," the district said Tuesday.

And although district schools and buildings will remain closed through April 5, all district employees will be back on duty Wednesday. Many of them will work from home.

"We are confident in the exceptional ability of all employees to continue to maintain effective services for students and school families while keeping a commitment to their individual health and safety," the district said.

Students and families won't have to worry about an extended school year, either. Following a waiver from Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, the district will not need to make up the days lost during the three-week school closure.

"We greatly appreciate parents and guardians for your continued dedication to keeping your child engaged in academic opportunities during this closure. Your partnership during this time is critical for continued student success," the district said.

The district continues to proactively plan and take precautions as the pandemic develops. Wyoming has 10 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, but none in Natrona County as of Tuesday afternoon.

The district is working to identify options for students to continue learning for the remainder of the school year. Parents and guardians will be notified as planning continues.