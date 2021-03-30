Governor Mark Gordon Signs 11 Bills Into Law on Tuesday, Including Criminalization of Bestiality

Governor Mark Gordon signed 11 bills into law on Tuesday, one of which focused on the criminalization of bestiality.

Get our free mobile app

The Governor's office released a notice informing the public of actions taken on various bills, from the aforementioned bestiality law, to laws focusing on mental health professions, burials for indigent persons, interference with public contracting and more.

In terms of the bestiality law, the actual bill states bestiality is defined by a 'sexual act with an animal.' It states that 'an actor commits the crime of bestiality if the actor knowingly engages in a sexual act with an animal, causes, aids, or abets another in engaging in a sexual act with an animal, uses any part of the actor's body or an object to sexually stimulate an animal,' and more.

The crime of bestiality is a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for not more than one year, a fine of not more than $1,000 or both.

Additionally, Governor Gordon signed into law 'an ACT relating to Mental Health Professions Practice, providing for criminal background checks as specified; providing standards for certification as a certified mental health worker and defining scope of practice; amending reciprocity allowances; repealing obsolete provisions; and providing for an effective date.'

Another bill signed into law focused on public contracting, specifically the penalties and prohibitions related to bid rigging, bid rotating, acquisition or disclosure of bidding information by a public servant, interference with contract submissions and award by a public servant, kickbacks, bribery, and more.

Altogether, Governor Gordon signed the following 11 bills into law:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0004 HEA0019 Mental health professions practice act-amendments HB0020 HEA0020 Driver's license requirements-visual acuity HB0029 HEA0021 Burials for indigent persons HB0033 HEA0022 Interference with public contracting HB0046 HEA0023 Crime of bestiality HB0069 HEA0024 Division of banking-fees HB0086 HEA0025 Off-road recreational vehicles registration authorized HB0087 HEA0026 Provider recruitment grant program HB0111 HEA0027 Access to anatomical gifts and organ transplants HB0118 HEA0028 Food freedom act amendments HB0120 HEA0029 Hathaway Scholarships-success curriculum in middle school The full list of bills the Governor has taken action on during the 2021 Legislative Session can be found on the Governor’s website and definitions and explanations of these bills and others can be found here.