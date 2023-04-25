Wyoming Police Agency: Don’t Handle Suspicious Packages
The Green River Police Department is warning people not to handle any suspicious packages they may find, and specifically not to bring them to the police station.
That's according to a post on the GRPD Facebook page. It's not clear whether the post was prompted by a specific incident or is a general safety warning.
But it does say some people have brought potentially dangerous packages to police, fire stations or hospitals and discourages that practice.
Police are offering the following guidelines for handling such packages:
Safety Tips:
*Do not handle it or pick it up.
*Do not bring the item to the fire station, police department, or hospital.
*Do call dispatch and report any suspicious activity or packages.
Not every unattended item is necessarily a suspicious item. The distinction depends on the context, the circumstances of discovery, whether or not the contents can be seen without difficulty, and the location where it was found all have a direct bearing on where to draw the line between merely unattended and suspicious.
If you are suspicious, it is best to call it in. Needless to say, as with any suspicious activity. If you See Something, Say Something.
Best Wyoming Sports Moments From WyoPreps
If you're a fan of Wyoming high school sports, that probably means that you've played it, or have kids involved in local sports.
You'll also know the names of Frank Gambino and David Settle, who cover these local teams on your local radio stations across the state, and on WyoPreps, both the website and the app.
Here is a collection of the most memorable sports moments from WyoPreps from the past 12 months. From 2022 into 2023.
These photos were sent to WyoPeps by parents.
They were selected simply because they capture a memorable moment.