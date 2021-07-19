Governor Gordon Announces Opposition to Biden’s Energy Policies

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued a joint statement, along with nine other Republican governors, opposing President Joe Biden's energy policies, which they say adversely impact fossil fuel projects.

Gordon said:

“Since taking office, President Biden has used executive action to interfere in the market and force banks to bend their will to the left’s energy policies, including efforts to gut the oil, gas, and coal industries...Solving climate related issues should be done through innovation, not regulation. An all-American, all-of-the above energy strategy grows the economy, establishes reliability, strengthens national security, protects the environment, and builds a prosperous future for generations to come...As the world transitions to a more diverse energy future, blocking financial capital for fossil fuel projects is government overreach at its most damaging, needlessly resulting in American—and even global—energy poverty. We will reject any attempt by the Biden Administration to jeopardize American national, energy, and economic security by forcing financial institutions to restrict capital access for fossil fuel projects.”

While Gordon does not mention specific policies he takes issue with, he could be referencing something like Biden's executive order halting oil and gas leases or withdrawing a Trump rule which reduced royalty payments made by fossil fuels companies.

Both are decisions that Biden made relating to the energy sector which prompted Gordon to condemn in a press release.

Signatories to the statement also include: Arkansas Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.