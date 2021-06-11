Governor Gordon recently issued a statement in response to the Biden Administration's announcement that it plans to withdraw a Trump-era rule regarding the lowering of royalty payments on fossil fuels.

Get our free mobile app

"The list of anti-fossil fuel actions implemented by the Biden Administration without prior consultation with fossil fuel Governors just keeps getting longer," Gordon stated. "This announcement is clearly a pattern, and the effort to justify this withdrawal based on harm to the U.S. taxpayer is disingenuous."

Governor Gordon continues, stating that "If the Administration was truly concerned about the taxpayer, it would not have canceled the on- and offshore oil and gas lease sales this year, sales that often bring in millions of dollars of revenues to taxpayers. Fossil fuel companies can only pay royalties if they are producing. Increasing royalty rates when the coal, oil and gas industries are still attempting to recover from 2020 is just kicking the industry when it is down. When those companies go out of business, no royalties are collected, less money is set aside for reclamation activities and the price of gasoline will continue to rise."

To read the Biden Administration's Executive Order regarding this matter, click here.