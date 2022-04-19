Denver International Airport Lifts Mask Mandate

The Denver International Airport announced that it will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate, meaning travelers no longer have to wear masks at the airport.

That's according to a tweet from the airport, who wrote that they "have been informed by the TSA that they will no longer be enforcing the national mask mandate at airports. AS a result, masks are no longer required at DEN and we will be removing mask signage (which might take a bit of time)."

The airport did follow up on that post, noting that "Mask requirements could vary by airline or destination, so we will still encourage passengers to carry a a mask when traveling."

This comes after news that a Federal judge in Florida ruled that the Centers for Disease Control had overstepped its authority by requiring travelers to wear a mask.

According to CNBC, "U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the CDC had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate, and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules."

Mizelle was appointed to by former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary stated at a news conference Monday that the Biden Administration is reviewing the ruling and that the Justice Department will determine whether or not to appeal.

Additionally, it was announced that both Uber and Lyft have also dropped their mask mandates.