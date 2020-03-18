Gov. Gordon: ‘Perhaps The Toughest Times Any Of Us Will See’

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday issued a statement in response to the coronavirus and asked Wyomingites to "do all we can" to help slow the spread of the disease.

"These are going to be perhaps the toughest times any of us will see in our lifetimes," Gordon said in a written statement. "We should use good judgment, avoid unnecessary travel, keep social gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 people and use drive-through, pick up or delivery options from our local restaurants."

Wyoming currently has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Read Gordon's full statement here.