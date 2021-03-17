Gov. Gordon Issues Emergency Declaration After Historic Snowstorm

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has issued an emergency declaration to facilitate a coordinated response in the aftermath of this past weekend's historic snowstorm.

Gordon says the declaration allows the director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security (WOHS) to mobilize state and federal personnel, resources and organizations to address the impacts of the storm.

It also directs the Adjutant General, in consultation with WOHS and the governor, to deploy, if needed, the Wyoming National Guard to areas of the state that have been identified for emergency assistance.

“The scale and intensity of this storm have caused severe impacts to our transportation infrastructure and agriculture producers,” said Gordon.

“As the scope of the situation unfolds and with the possibility of flooding as temperatures warm, it’s imperative we make all our resources available to respond to the needs in our communities," he added.

Winter Storm Xylia dumped more than 30 inches of wet, heavy snow on southeast Wyoming, closing Interstates 25 and 80, causing power outages and leading to the closure of city, county and state offices and schools for multiple days.

Several counties, including Laramie County, are also evaluating emergency declarations.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).