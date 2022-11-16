Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard

Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard.

That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor.

The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB this past weekend to discuss the project (you can hear the interview in the audio file below). The history will be published in two volumes, with Volume 1 covering the period from 1870-1945 and volume two covering 1945-2020.

Bartlebort says the project will be the first-ever comprehensive history of the Wyoming guard, adding that Wyoming is one of only a handful of states that do not have such a published history.

The effort is a joint project of the Wyoming Military Department, the Wyoming National Guard Association, and the Wyoming National Guard Historical Society.

Donations for the project are being taken, with a fundraising goal of $150,000. You can donate in several ways, according to the group:

Wyoming National Guard Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Mail donations to:

to: WYNGHS, c/o Blue FCU Foundatio

P.O. Box 2304 Cheyenne, WY 82003

Website is wynghistory.org. We can accept online donations there

We can accept online donations there Facebook at Wyoming National Guard Historical Society will link to our website.

Here is a video on the project:

Here is the KGAB interview: