According to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon, he ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The flag will be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 6 and remain at half-staff until midnight on Dec. 7.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden, which orders all federal agencies to fly flags at half-staff in honor of the 2,403 service members that died at Pearl Harbor in 1941.

