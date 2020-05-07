Gov. Gordon Calls For Special Wyoming Legislature Session

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday signed a proclamation for a special session of the Wyoming Legislature.

During the special session, legislators will consider how to appropriate federal funding through the CARES Act. The CARES Act has strict restrictions on who can be reimbursed and when that money has to be spent, Gordon said.

Many businesses in Wyoming are reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus. Thousands of Wyomingites have filed unemployment claims, overwhelming the Department of Workforce Services.

Lawmakers will work to create programs to help residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.

Gordon said he has the constitutional authority to convene the legislature in the case of a "grave emergency."

"I'm very grateful to ask for the assistance of the legislature in this endeavor," Gordon said, adding state leaders want to assist residents and businesses as quickly as possible.

"I'm looking for the help of the legislature to devise programs that can be responsive to the specific needs of the people of Wyoming," Gordon said.

The session will be conducted electronically on May 15.

This developing story will be updated.