Gorgeous New Pickleball and Sports Complex is Now Open

Today was the grand opening for the new Casper Pickleball and Sports Complex located at 1911 Dunlap Way. It's got a great view of the city and has 8 state of the art, professional grade courts along with 8 indoor batting cages.

The facility's owner, Todd Moore, said he looked for the right location for about a year. He drew a red circle within a four-hour radius of his hometown in northern Colorado and ended up finding the spot right here in Casper.

"It's been great," says Moore. "The people here are amazing. It's a fantastic community, people are really welcoming and helpful to the guy from out-of-town."

Moore says he plays pickleball about twice a week. "It's a sneaky workout because you don't even realize you're getting exercise until you're aching the next day."

Several people are playing on the courts already. Moore says they've had over 150 people sign up for the free memberships. The complex has three different types of memberships depending on how much people anticipate coming in and playing. It's open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (opening at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays).

The CEO, Sam Dia, tells me he is a pickleball fanatic. He has traveled all over the United States to play and tries to get a little bit in every day. For Dia, there are so many reasons it's a good activity: it's multigenerational, it's not physically too demanding, it's cheaper than most sports, and provides a healthy outlet for competition. Dia is also happy to have something in Casper that people can do year-round. "We saw the need for it and we acted on it."

In addition to the courts and batting cages, the facility has cornhole and table tennis. There's a room available to rent for birthday parties or other group events, and they plan to bring in cardio machines. Wood said his favorite part is the focus on socializing. Pickleball is a good way to meet new people and stay active.

There are three instructors including Dia and they plan to put on clinics throughout the year to teach more people how to play the game. There will also be leagues and Moore says lots of people have expressed interest so far.