Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday that he will hold off formal support for the Texas attorney general's lawsuit against four states about overturning their election results supporting president-elect Joe Biden.

It's not that he doesn't support President Donald Trump.

Rather, it's about states' rights.

Gordon asked Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to look at the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after more than 30 Wyoming legislators and legislators-elect signed a letter on Wednesday asking the governor to joint the lawsuit.

This was his response in a prepared statement: "... after significant consideration we believe that the case could have unintended consequences relating to a constitutional principle that the State of Wyoming holds dear – that States are sovereign, free to govern themselves."

Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, was the lead signer on the letter that claims that Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania "exploited" the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and enacted "last-minute" changes, which skewed the results of the 2020 election.

Gordon in his statement agreed with the signers of the letter that Trump has the right to bring electoral issues for resolution in the U.S. judicial system, and that he and Wyoming voters overwhelmingly voted for him.

"As Governor, my sworn duty is to protect the right of Wyoming citizens to vote," he said. "I also agree that States must follow laws passed by their legislature concerning elections. I could not be more proud of Wyoming’s electoral process, both in terms of security and the ability for Wyomingites to cast their vote."

However, Texas didn't ask Wyoming to join the 150-page lawsuit and there wasn't enough time to neither properly consider the brief of the supporting states nor the ramifications.

Hence the decision to not join the lawsuit.

However, if the U.S. Supreme Court grants Texas’s motion, Wyoming will consider its next moves. "As always, I will make sure Wyoming’s interests are protected."

In the prepared statement, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said, “I support the State of Texas in its quest to ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with the constitution and state law. Our judiciary is the proper place to raise these issues.”

Late Thursday, Republican U.S. Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis said Wyoming should support Texas and the other 18 other states in the lawsuit.

To date, the Trump campaign has filed at least 50 unsuccessful lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging the election results.

