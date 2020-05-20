Gordon: If Wyoming Gets Complacent, More People Will Get Sick

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon pleaded with Wyoming residents to wear face coverings when they are out in public and said if the state's residents are complacent with social distancing mandates, more people will get sick.

"Wearing one is a sign of respect," Gordon said. "This is requirement is not intended to be a burden. It is a standard that has been implemented around the country."

And Wyoming's top doctor echoed Gordon's comments. Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer, said that wearing face coverings can prevent people who may not know they have the virus from spreading it.

"We can't know for sure if we're spreading the virus," Harrist said. "That could start before we get symptoms."

Gordon noted that Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell implored the county's residents Tuesday to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. Dowell said a recent spike in cases is undoubtedly attributable to residents not practicing social distancing and other guidelines.

Harrist said face coverings don't necessarily have to be face masks. They can be readily made from household items.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control offers guidance on how to construct a mask here.