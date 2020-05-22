GOP Weighs Jobless Aid Cuts as Layoffs Surpass 38 Million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capitol Hill Republicans want to phase out unemployment benefits to encourage Americans to go back to work —- although it's not clear when there will be jobs to return to.

With the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 poised to hit 100,000 and layoffs surpassing 38 million, some lawmakers see a failure by Washington to act as untenable.

Last week, the House passed a $3 trillion virus relief package, but the Senate has yet to act.

The Senate is trying to fast-track an extension of a popular small business lending program, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said new proposals would be considered next month.