GOP Seeks Unity, Even if That Means Embracing Election Lie

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a new buzzword among Republicans in Washington this week: unity.

The House GOP is moving toward stripping Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership post for her frequent criticism of Donald Trump.

They say the unusual step is necessary to unify a party whose base still reveres the former president.

The treatment of Cheney suggests GOP leaders will do almost anything to rally the party’s base, even if that means embracing Trump’s ongoing lie that he won the 2020 election.

Some in the party, however, say the most effective way to unite Republicans is to focus on policy ideas and provide a clear contrast with Democrats.