GOP Convention Defends Police as Racial Tensions Rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — Republicans have opened the third night of their convention with an aggressive defense of law enforcement.

That message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

Turbulent reality is clashing with the smooth, steady image Republicans were hoping to paint of President Donald Trump and his leadership.

Besides the racial issue, a potentially catastrophic hurricane was bearing down on the Gulf Coast, wildfires have ravaged huge areas of California, and the still-raging coronavirus pandemic is killing more than 1,000 Americans a day.