GOP Attorneys General Question Stimulus Barring Tax Cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican attorneys general from 21 states are questioning a provision in the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan that bars states from using its funds to offset tax cuts.

They wrote in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday.

They say the prohibition is “unclear, but potentially breathtaking."

Republican states are concerned that any tax cut could be jeopardized if it is construed as taking advantage of the pandemic relief funds.

The White House has said it expects the relief funds to not go toward decreasing taxes.

The aid plan includes $195 billion for states, plus separate funds for local governments and schools.

