Gold Beats Brown, 14-9, in Wyoming Football Spring Game

Sean Chambers threw for 139 yards and the game’s only touchdown to help the Gold Team beat the Brown Team, 14-9, Saturday in Wyoming’s Spring Game.

Chambers connected with senior C.J. Johnson on a 19-yard TD pass in the second quarter that widened the Gold Team’s lead to 14-6. The Brown Team was only able to get a field goal in the second half.

The Gold Team featured the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense. The Brown Team had the No. 1 defense and No. 2 offense, which was led by sophomore QB Tyler Vander Waal.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Gold Team got on the board with a two-yard touchdown run by junior Jeff Burroughs and a 7-0 lead. The Brown team answered with a one-yard TD run by redshirt freshman Austin Clemetson. The point-after was missed, which left the score 7-6. The Gold Team responded with the Chambers to Johnson touchdown for a 14-6 advantage at halftime.

Senior Cooper Rothe connected on a 52-yard field for the Brown Team that cut it to 14-9 in the third quarter, but the game went scoreless the rest of the way.

Coach Bohl summed up the Spring Game by saying,

“I thought our quarterbacks did fairly well today. I know we had a pick (interception) in there, but I thought they put the ball where they needed to. I thought Sean (Chambers) had a good day. We didn’t operate with our top running backs, but I appreciated those guys out there, and I thought there were some pretty good, aggressive defensive plays.”

Bohl didn’t want to go into specifics about who the starter is at quarterback but thought Chambers played well Saturday. Wyoming will release its only depth chart of the spring and name a starter at QB this week.

The redshirt freshman Chambers went 9-of-16 for 139 yards. Vander Waal was 12-25 for 122 yards. The only interception thrown was by redshirt freshman Ryan Marquez, who was 1-2 for six yards.

Gold finished with 211 yards of total offense, 66 of which came on the ground. Brown gained 180 total yards offensively, 58 of that was rushing.

Senior John Okwoli was the top receiver for the Gold Team with four catches for 26 yards. Johnson added two grabs for 47 yards, which included the TD, and Ayden Eberhardt added two receptions for 53 yards. Redshirt freshman Wyatt Wieland led the Brown Team with six grabs for 70 yards. Junior Dontae Crow contributed two catches for 17 yards and also had a 55-yard run on a jet sweep.

Defensively, the Brown Team (No. 1 defense) was led by sophomore Chad Muma with seven tackles. Redshirt freshman Mario Mora had four tackles, which included three tackles for loss and two sacks. The Gold Team was paced by redshirt freshman Ray Rabou with six tackles.

Two injuries occurred during the game. One was to guard Eric Abojei, who went down with a knee injury, the status of which is unknown. The other was a pulled groin suffered by senior linebacker Ben Wisdorf.

Wyoming wore special helmet decals Saturday to honor fallen 2019 recruit Naphtali Moi Moi. There was also a moment of silence prior to the game.

The Cowboys head into their summer off-season with fall camp in August. The 2019 season opener is at home versus Missouri, Aug. 31.