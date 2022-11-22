Will today be the day they reach 300?

As of November 17th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission were up to 270 out of the 300 turkeys they were hoping to acquire to help feed the community and their guests this Thanksgiving.

"Help us make this Thanksgiving the best yet for those who are in need. #YOUFEDME," read a caption on their Facebook page, followed by an NIV Bible scripture:"For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in" - Matt 25:35.

The Rescue Mission is giving out 250 of the 300 turkeys to the community, and the remaining 50 to provide warm meals on Wednesday. "Anyone who would like a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend," read a WRM announcement.

The meal will last from noon until 1:30 on Wednesday the They are located at 230 North Park Street.

