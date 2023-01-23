Just when you think you've seen it all.

Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper.

Sign ups begin at 5:30 p.m. per a Facebook event

Each entry is $5.00.

You pick your fish.

Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip.

"Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"

Have you ever seen a goldfish race?