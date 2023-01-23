Go Fish, Go! Goldfish Racing at Gruner Brothers Brewery Friday Night

Just when you think you've seen it all.
 
Gruner Brothers Brewing is holding aquatic races Friday night to see who has the fastest goldfish in Casper.
Sign ups begin at 5:30 p.m. per a Facebook event:
Each entry is $5.00.
You pick your fish.
Races begin at 7:00 down a 12' long dragstrip.
"Whoever wins the bracket will take home half the entry fees! Winnings depends on signups!"
Have you ever seen a goldfish race?

