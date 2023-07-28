Glitz and Glam for a Good Cause; Miss Wyoming Volunteer Pageant Happening in Casper

S.E.R.V.E.

Scholarship. Education. Responsibility. Volunteerism. Empowerment.

These are the qualities that define the Miss Volunteer America pageant and set it apart from others.

The pageant is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee that seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarship and opportunity.

This weekend, nine young ladies will be vying for the title of Miss Wyoming Volunteer 2024 and, for the first time, Miss Wyoming Teen Volunteer.

Winners receive $2,000 in scholarship money.

