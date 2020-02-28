FCC Proposes Fines for Phone Companies That Shared User Data

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing about $200 million in fines combined for the four major U.S. phone companies for improperly disclosing customers' real-time location.

Location data makes it possible to identify the whereabouts of nearly any phone in the U.S.

According to published reports, wireless companies had allowed data brokers to pinpoint the location of wireless devices without their owners’ knowledge or consent.

The fines amounted to $91 million for T-Mobile, $57 million for AT&T, $48 million for Verizon and $12 million for Sprint.

Companies can object to the proposed fines.