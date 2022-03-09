COVID-19 Deaths in Wyoming Drop for 2nd Straight Week

The Wyoming Department of Health reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, a decline of 65.22% that followed a drop of 20.69% a week earlier.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An older adult Crook County man died in February. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in February. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in February. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Crook County man died in February. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in February. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in February. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in February. She was a resident of a long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 122,618 lab-confirmed cases, 32,940 probable cases, and 1,749 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.68% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older, and at least 51.06% have involved people with underlying health conditions.

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 279 and 265 respectively.

