Girl Scouts of Wyoming and Montana Launch Mobile STEM Learning Center Thanks to $15K Spectrum Grant

The Girl Scouts of Wyoming and Montana are launching their Mobile STEM Learning Center on Tuesday, Sep. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Spectrum store parking lot in Casper.

The van is essentially a roaving classroom able to teach math, science, technology and more and will travel across 70 cities in Wyoming and Montana to spur interest in the STEM field among girls.

The mobile is be a roaving classroom, able to teach engineering, math, science, technology, and more.

Chief Executive Officer Sally Leep said that 67% of our Wyoming and Montana schools are in rural areas. The Mobile STEM Learning Center allows them to bring STEM programming to smaller communities and aims to bridge the gap in the STEM workplace pipeline as well as close the field's gender gap.

A statement from the organization said that this was made possible thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Spectrum Digital Education program.

“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Kahn, Group Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services.

“As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., Spectrum is committed to supporting local initiatives like Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming that promote digital literacy and inclusion and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”

