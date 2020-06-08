Fort Caspar Museum Reopens Monday

Fort Caspar Museum, 4001 Fort Caspar Road, has begun a phased reopening with some restrictions in place for heath and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to a news release.

It has canceled all on-site programs and tours, but it will continue to offer monthly history programs online for children and families.

This virtual opportunity -- the Hands-on History Club -- is a collaboration between the useum and the National Historic Trails Center. The club is accessed by a code generated after you make a reservation.

Preventative procedures include a thorough cleaning each morning, and high-touch surfaces and restrooms will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis throughout the day.

Staff will be wearing face coverings.

Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and use available sanitizer as they enter and leave the museum.

Even so, the museum asks visitors to refrain from touching displays and other surfaces during. Directional signs will encourage a one-way flow through the galleries.

People who are not traveling together are asked to practice six-foot social distancing.

Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Groups of any size should explore the museum together and stay six feet away from other visitors. Children must remain with their family group.

The museum is still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals as long as renters comply with health guidelines.

Those experiencing any symptoms that are typical signs of a COVID-19 infection— cough, high temperature, body aches, chills, sore throat, breathing difficulty, or loss of taste or smell -- should stay home.

The museum has modified its operating hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be open to high-risk visitors only from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The fort buildings close at 4:30 p.m., a half hour before the museum itself closes.

Admission is $4 for adults; $3 for youth 13-18, and seniors 62 and over; and free for children 12 and under and for members of the Fort Casper Museum Association.

For more information, call the Museum at 307-235-8462, or visit its website

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

LOOK: Casper Landmarks THEN vs. NOW; History in Photographs